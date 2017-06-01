LABOUR is beginning to win the social media campaign in the battle for No 10, new data suggests.
After a slow start, Jeremy Corbyn's party has gained more than 320,000 likes on Facebook in just six weeks, 10 times the number of his opponents, according to Beattie, the creative communications group.
Labour insiders, who worked for former party leader Ed Miliband, have insisted that the 2015 General Election was lost on Facebook. While Labour built an impressive army of followers, the Conservatives were quietly using their bigger digital budget to target undecided voters in key marginal seats.
In America, while few pundits gave Donald Trump a chance of winning the presidential race and the polls put Hillary Clinton ahead, it was suggested that a "hidden army" of Facebookers helped the Republican candidate into the White House.
Indeed, Mrs Clinton claimed hoaxes and false news stories on Facebook contributed to her loss.
More than half of the UK population has a Facebook account; globally users spend an average of 40 minutes per day on the platform.
“Six weeks ago we saw a major social media divide with Labour winning on Twitter while UKIP and the Conservatives were striding ahead on Facebook," explained Jessica McAndrew, digital communications director at Beattie.
“But Labour has turned things around significantly, making 10 times the gains of their competitors on Facebook; competitors who have added between 4,000 and 24,000 likes on this platform over the last six weeks," she said.
The Electoral Commission, the elections watchdog, reported that during the 2015 election the Conservatives spent £1.2m on Facebook advertising; more than seven times the £160,000 spent by Labour and 50 times the £22,000 spent by the Liberal Democrats.
In the campaign two years ago, the Tories secured 3.5m views for all their Facebook video ads. This time round, Labour is believed to have set aside £1m for social media campaigning and the Tories are expected to match their 2015 spending of more than £1.3m.
Strategies are being developed by using so-called “big data” provided by companies such as Cambridge Analytica, which supported Mr Trump’s US presidential campaign last year.
By building up an ever more accurate picture of voters’ personalities and behaviour, parties are able to work out the most effective way to appeal to them.
Labour insiders say the party has used data to develop a new system called “Promote”. The system tailors more than 1,000 versions of its core policy proposals in order to deliver what it calls “super local” messages on Facebook.
The party is also said to be putting out free content on candidates’ Facebook pages about popular issues, which are likely to be widely shared and liked.
It has emerged that a US-style “attack ad” showing Mr Corbyn opposing anti-terrorism legislation that was released after the Manchester bombing has become the most watched advert in British political history.
The one-minute clip was viewed 4.6m times on Facebook since it was published on Friday and an undisclosed number of times on YouTube, which is estimated to be in the millions. In its non-ad form on the Tories’ YouTube channel it has nearly one million hits.
Beattie suggested that if followers on Twitter were an indication of total number of Westminster seats, then there would be a Labour coalition government, with the most likely parties to join forces being the Liberal Democrats and the Greens. It suggested if the future of Westminster was in Facebookers' hands, Labour would need to make an alliance with the SNP for a majority.
“While we would expect all of the main political parties to ramp up their use of social media in the run-up to polling day, Labour has obviously invested considerably in Facebook,” said Ms McAndrew.
“Of course, we don’t know for sure how parties are spending their social media budgets but any spend is a smart spend on platforms such as Facebook because it allows parties to target people based on family income, gender, marital status, religion and even viewpoints on certain key issues.
“A party can be very strategic in messaging specific groups in order to create an echo chamber where users will engage with content and strengthen its message within a key demographic."
She added: "Campaign managers are waking up to the fact that Facebook is one of their most powerful political weapons but we will have to wait and see on June 8 if Labour’s social media boost will be reflected at the ballot box
