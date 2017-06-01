A blend of hearty, peaty Islay malt whiskies has scooped a top award at the International Whisky Competition.
The Lost Distillery Company’s "Lossit" has won the prestigious Gold award for Best Blended Malt Scotch with 93.1 points.
The International Whisky Competition invites whiskies from around the world to be tasted and rated by its professional tasting panel. Lossit beat off stiff competition from some of the industry’s most popular blended malts.
Over 100 Scotch whisky distilleries have permanently closed in the last century, largely shut down due to the effects of war and politics. According to its promotion material "The Lost Distillery Company brings the stories of these famed sites and their people back to life, to offer handcrafted blended malt Scotch whiskies."
Lossit, which opened 200 years ago this year, was the longest surviving and most successful of Islay’s farm distilleries. The biggest producer of whisky on Islay in its formative years, it played a key part in the transformation of Islay’s reputation from an outpost of smugglers to a leading force in the whisky industry.
Scott Watson, Co-Founder of The Lost Distillery Company said: “A selection of hearty, peaty Islay blends, Lossit has been hugely well received across the globe and we’re honoured that it has achieved such high praise from the IWC.
“Lossit was a top whisky producer on Islay in its heyday and a key driving force behind the development of the island’s production of Scotland’s national drink and we feel incredibly proud to share this present day expression to pay homage to its long lost heritage.”
Whisky expert Charles Maclean describes Lossit Archivist (46 per cent ABV) as an “interesting interpretation of medicinal phenols that were typically present in Islay whiskies of the late 1800’s.”
