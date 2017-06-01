Scottish Conservative MPs at Westminster will get real results for Scotland, Ruth Davidson said as she accused nationalists of having "failed to deliver".

The Scottish Tory leader said "too many" SNP MPs in the last two years had failed to meet the standards expected of them.

She was speaking as she unveiled a pledge card making five key commitments to voters ahead of the General Election on June 8.

Read more: Scottish votes could determine size of Tory majority, says Nicola Sturgeon

The Tories are promising they will respect the result of the 2014 independence referendum, when 55% of people voted to stay in the UK, and oppose a second ballot on the issue.

In addition they say they will "strengthen the bonds" between Westminster and Holyrood, work for the best Brexit deal for both Scotland and the UK, and "deliver for Scotland so we lead the UK not leave it".

Campaigning in South Queensferry outside Edinburgh, Ms Davidson said: "We want to send a strong team of Scottish Conservative MPs to Westminster, not to divide but to deliver for Scotland.

"Every Scottish Conservative MP will stand by our decision to say No to independence.

"Instead of spending their time on yet more constitutional division, every Scottish Conservative MP will instead focus on ensuring Scotland's voice is heard where it counts.

"We will seek to strengthen the ties between Holyrood and Westminster so our country works better for all.

"And we will work hard to ensure we get the best Brexit deal for everyone, right across the UK.

"Too many SNP MPs in the last two years have failed to meet the standards we expect of them, and have failed to deliver.

"Scottish Conservative MPs will work constructively and positively in Westminster to get real results for Scotland and the UK."