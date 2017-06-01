The Monarch of the Glen, by Sir Edwin Landseer, was put up for auction amid fears it would be sold overseas but finally acquired for the nation in March.

The piece, painted in 1851, has been on loan to the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh for the past 17 years.

It features a stag in the misty Highland landscape and was being sold by multinational drinks company Diageo, which it acquired after a merger.

The company had gifted half of the £8million market value of the painting last year to make sure it remained available to the public.

And the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) finally raised the necessary £4million to acquire the famous artwork earlier this year.

It was announced on Thursday that the painting will go on display in four venues across Scotland, including Inverness, Perth, Paisley and Kirkcudbright.

The tour will begin in early October 2017 in Inverness and the painting will be on view for around seven weeks at each venue.

National Galleries bosses said the "tour forms part of the on-going commitment to sharing its collection and working in partnership with communities across Scotland".

Sir John Leighton, Director-General of the National Galleries of Scotland, said: "Thanks to the generosity of The National Lottery and the Scottish Government we are able to take this fantastic picture across the country to be enjoyed by as many people as possible.

"We want this tour of The Monarch of the Glen to be seen as a huge thank you for the overwhelming support that we received during the fundraising campaign and as a celebration that this amazing work of art now belongs to all the people of Scotland.

"We hope that it will be admired and debated by wide audiences across the country."

Sir Edwin Landseer was highly regarded for his paintings of landscape scenery and animals.

The Monarch of the Glen is one of the most famous images associated with Scotland.

It came to prominence for its use in marketing Scottish products by the likes of Glenfiddich, Nestle and Baxter's Soup.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, added: "This tour will support people of all ages and backgrounds across Scotland to access and enjoy this iconic painting in their own communities, and will hopefully inspire those who see it to seek out further opportunities to engage in culture and the arts.

"I am pleased the Scottish Government was able to support both the acquisition of the painting, and its tour."