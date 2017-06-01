A 'solar-powered' pet tortoise which went AWOL on a family holiday in Scotland has finally been found after spending nine months in the wild.

Beccie Summerscale-Thornhill said she was gobsmacked when cheeky tortoise Tortuga turned up in their neighbour's garden.

The reptile, which belongs's to her nieces Tilly, 13, and Kiah, 11, went on the run while the children were enjoying a holiday at her home in July last year.

The youngsters wanted to show Tortuga off to their aunt, uncle Jeremy, 36, and their cousins after welcoming him into their family.

But the adventurous tortoise escaped from an enclosed garden in the picturesque hamlet of Broom of Moy, near Forres, Moray.

Beccie, 43, and the children launched a frantic search and even enlisted the help of her friend's sniffer dog before giving up the hunt.

But Tortuga miraculously appeared in a neighbour's garden earlier last month.

Beccie, a mother-of-four, said: "We thought we had enclosed Tortuga quite well and made sure there were no holes.

"But I was warned that tortoises are actually amazing climbers so he managed to get out.

"We went out looking thinking he would be quite close. But the problem is that tortoises are solar-powered and are actually pretty quick in sunshine.

"We assume he spent a lot of time hiding, as tortoises tend to do because we were looking for a long time," she added.

"I asked my friend to use his sniffer dog and it picked up a trail but unfortunately because of the hot weather, the scent dried up.

"In hindsight, it seemed to be the right trail but we never followed it up."

Beccie's nieces went back to Manchester disappointed without their beloved pet as their aunt kept the search alive with her own kids, Kito, 8, Coen, 7, Safi, 5 and Zuri, 3.

But three weeks ago, Tortuga was found by a neighbour who handed him into Jeremy, a tree surgeon.

She said: "I was at work and got home and there he was with Jeremy. I couldn't believe it.

"My neighbour said he was hiding under his caravan and that he nearly got sprayed in the face with weedkiller," she added.

"I phoned down to Manchester and told the girls who were over the moon that he had been found. I can't believe he survived a north of Scotland winter.

"Everyone had told me to give up and were telling me that he would be long gone, so I'm glad I can say I never gave up on him."

It is thought that the reptile had travelled roughly 550 yards to the neighbours garden, although Beccie believes given the timescale, he must have travelled further.

Tortuga was a welcome addition in his short stay at the house, which also homes a corn snake, chickens, a tarantula and African snails.

Beccie, a teacher who works with autistic children, continued: "He fitted in really well. He just added to the zoo and he didn't cause us any stress."

Tortuga, which translates as tortoise in Spanish, has now been packaged up and sent home after his long holiday in Scotland.

Kiah told her aunt: "We can't wait to give him a bath which he loves, and some flowers which are his favourite nibble!"

Tilly added: "We're really happy, excited and amazed as we didn't think we'd ever see him again."