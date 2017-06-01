An elderly man has died after falling off his bicycle in a North Lanarkshire village.
The 71-year-old was riding along the A71 Main Street in Overtown at around 9.20am on Wednesday when he came off his bike.
Emergency services took him to Wishaw General Hospital before he was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, but he died in the early hours of Thursday.
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to the incident.
Constable Andrew Alexander said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and it is absolutely crucial that we speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.
"In particular we would like to speak to the female driver of a white Fiat 500 who we believe stopped to assist the victim after seeing him fall off his bike.
"Anyone with information that could help us clarify the circumstances and what caused the cyclist to fall is asked to contact officers at the divisional road policing unit based at Motherwell via 101."
