Gunshots and explosions rang out in the early hours of Friday at a shopping centre, hotel and casino complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippines capital, sparking a security alert amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.

Police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex after gunshots were heard at the complex, where smoke began billowing from an upper floor of the mall.

There were reports of injuries from witnesses, including a Swat member who went to the scene and was reportedly fired upon by unidentified men.

