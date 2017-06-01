Tim Farron has clashed with broadcaster Andrew Neil in an ill-tempered interview in which the pair talked over one another and exchange barbs.

During the half-hour BBC1 show, Neil accused the Liberal Democrat leader of "filibustering" and failing to answer his questions, while Mr Farron complained that his interviewer was "doing more talking than I am".

Mr Farron indicated that Liberal Democrats will almost certainly campaign for Britain to remain in the EU in the second referendum he has offered, saying he could not imagine Theresa May being able to strike a deal which would be better for Britain than holding on to membership.

And he defended his party's plans to put a penny on income tax for health and social care, keep university tuition fees and legalise cannabis.

But Neil accused him of dishonesty over his description of himself as a "eurosceptic" and said that he was "trying to have it both ways" on the EU.

"You're a populist who's not popular, Mr Farron," said the interviewer. "That's why your campaign's gone badly."

The Lib Dem leader retorted that Neil had "worse soundbites than (Ukip leader) Paul Nuttall".

As he demanded to know whether the Lib Dems would campaign for continued EU membership in any second referendum, Neil accused Mr Farron of trying to put him off his stride by talking over his questions.

"Mr Farron, you're not in last night's debate, when you're in a one-on-one," said the veteran broadcaster. "Please be quiet and listen to my question. My question is quite simple."

Mr Farron retorted: "If you keep talking, I can't answer."

And Neil replied: "Mr Farron, you're not answering. You're not going to heckle me out of this. I will ask my questions."

The Lib Dem leader said: "I will campaign in that referendum on the basis of what's best for Britain. My view is I cannot see how Theresa May will be able to get a deal better than the one we currently have.

"The deal we've got now is membership of the European Union, the deal we have now is membership most fundamentally of the single market, and then we have the opt-outs.

"We have the fact that we have the rebate, we have exemption from Schengen. We don't have open borders."

As Mr Farron attempted to explain his plans for an income tax hike to pay for health and social care, Neil repeatedly interrupted him, telling the Lib Dem leader: "Remember this is an interview, not a party political broadcast. You've said enough, Mr Farron, I insist we move on."

And Neil also tried to cut his guest off in the final seconds of the interview as Mr Farron said he wanted to state his "big offer" to voters.

"I'm sorry, we have run out of time for your big offer, Mr Farron," said the interviewer, virtually drowning the Lib Dem leader out as he said: "People out there, lend me your vote and we'll stop the dementia tax."

Mr Farron's interview was the last in a series of Andrew Neil Interviews in the run-up to the general election, following programmes with Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon and Paul Nuttall.