Jeremy Corbyn has indicated that his "top team" of John McDonnell, Diane Abbott and Emily Thornberry will keep their briefs in a Labour cabinet if he wins next week's General Election.

The Labour leader said he would form a "diverse" cabinet representing different wings of the party, but made clear that his shadow chancellor, shadow home secretary and shadow foreign secretary would move up into the top jobs in his ministerial team.

Mr Corbyn's comments came after Ms Thornberry revealed that Labour will seek to implement its programme as a minority administration if it comes out of the June 8 General Election as the largest party in a hung parliament.

Answering questions during a visit to Basildon, the shadow foreign secretary said: "If we end up in a position where we are in a minority, we will go ahead and we will put forward a Queen's Speech and a Budget.

"If people want to vote for it, then good. If they don't want to vote for it, they are going to have to go back and speak to their constituents and explain to them why it is that we have a Tory government instead.

"If we are the largest party we go ahead - no deals - with our manifesto, our Budget and our Queen's Speech."

Her comments amount to the firmest rejection yet of Conservative claims that Mr Corbyn would form a "coalition of chaos" with the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats or Greens.

But they also represent a challenge to other "progressive" parties to support a Labour minority government or face a return to Tory rule.

The prospect of a hung parliament has been forced to the forefront of the election debate by a series of YouGov polls suggesting Labour is within three points of overhauling Theresa May's Conservatives, who started the campaign with an opinion poll advantage of as much as 25 points.

However, other pollsters, while agreeing that Labour is eating into the Tory lead, still put Mrs May's party as much as 10-12 points clear - enough for a comfortable majority in the Commons.

Responding to Ms Thornberry's comments, Conservative chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin said: "The truth is out: Jeremy Corbyn will invite the other parties to prop him up as prime minister if there is a hung parliament on June 9.

"Brexit negotiations start 11 days after you vote, but instead of focusing on those negotiations, Corbyn would be busy haggling with Nicola Sturgeon and the Lib Dems. That will cause chaos."

Mr Corbyn told ITV News that his shadow cabinet team would be "the basis of the appointment of the cabinet itself".

Asked whether Mr McDonnell, Ms Abbott and Ms Thornberry would "all get the top jobs", he replied: "Of course, the top team are there in place."

Mr Corbyn said he expected to be able to keep his allotment if he became PM, saying: "I would make sure there is always balance. You do your job better if you give yourself time to collect your thoughts and do something else. Balance in life is very important."

And he indicated he would seek to bring some of his internal party critics - many of whom resigned from the shadow cabinet and voted no confidence in him last year - back into the fold if he won power, saying: "I reach out to everyone in the party. I do not ever involve myself in personal arguments or sniping with people.

"I think we need to bring people on board and together. The shadow cabinets I have appointed have always been diverse and any cabinet I appoint will also be diverse."

Speaking during the Basildon visit, Mr Corbyn was more cautious about spelling out Labour's plans in the case of an inconclusive election, but also insisted there would be no coalition deal.

"We are fighting every constituency to win this election, to form a Labour government," he said.

"We are not doing deals, we're not doing coalitions, we're not doing any agreements."

In a speech in the Essex town, Mr Corbyn delivered one of his strongest attacks on Mrs May's integrity yet and asked voters to consider who they trust more.

He said the Tories are "weak and wobbly" and cannot be believed following the PM's U-turn on the so-called "dementia tax" and her failure to set out how many pensioners stand to lose their winter fuel payments, policies which have been widely credited as a major factor in the narrowing of the polls.

Labour is now even threatening to force a hung parliament, according to YouGov, although other pollsters have the Tory lead higher.

Commenting on the "extraordinary meltdown" of the Tory manifesto, Mr Corbyn said: "The older generation is being reminded of a simple truth in British politics, you can't trust the Tories.

"You can't trust the Tories with your pension, with your tax credits, with your personal independence payments, with your national insurance contributions, one U-turn, broken promise after another, (is) why, this Conservative leadership has made that absolutely clear."

Mr Corbyn added: "The choice is who you trust to fight for your future, a weak and wobbly Tory Party which can't even stick to its own manifesto commitments for a week, which always, always, always puts the wealthy and big business first.

"Or a Labour team with clear principles, proven confidence, which will put jobs, living standards and our common interest first."

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said: "Corbyn has confirmed he'll appoint a Marxist as chancellor, a home secretary who wants to scrap MI5, and a foreign secretary who mocks the English flag.

"On top of that, you'll have Nicola Sturgeon and Tim Farron calling the shots on Brexit and higher taxes.

"If you don't think Corbyn and his coalition of chaos are up to negotiating Brexit, keeping our economy strong and our nation secure - there's no safe way to vote Labour or anyone else, wherever you live."