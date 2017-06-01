DONALD Trump’s state visit to Britain should be scrapped if, as expected, he pulls America out of the Paris climate change deal, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Sir Ed Davey, the former Energy and Climate Change Secretary in the Lib-Con coalition government, said that as the most important international agreement to tackle climate change was about to be dealt a severe blow Theresa May was “nowhere to be found”.

The candidate, who is trying to regain his Kingston and Surbiton seat from the Tories, said: "While our European neighbours are joining with China and other developing countries to confront Trump and strengthen their efforts on climate change, Theresa May hasn’t issued a word of criticism.

"We have a prime minister, who is weak on the world stage and complicit in Trump’s act of global self-harm.

"Instead of the lavish trappings of a state visit, Trump should be greeted with robust British diplomacy. After all, what is the good of a special relationship unless we’re prepared to use it?" added Sir Ed.

Mr Trump is widely expected to make his state visit over summer, possibly in August when the Queen will be in Balmoral. It has been suggested the bulk of the state visit could take place in Scotland to avoid major protests in London.

The US President was due to announce late Thursday whether or not he intends to go ahead with his election campaign pledge to withdraw from the landmark 2015 deal to reduce CO2 emissions.

Today, Sir Ed will be at the forefront of the Lib Dems’ latest campaign attack on the Conservatives by launching “Theresa May and Co,” a mock estate agent, in a bid to highlight what the party sees as the deep unfairness of the so-called “dementia tax”.

He will present a bill for £173,000, which the party estimates would be the cost of the tax faced by someone receiving 10 years of care living in an average-priced home in England.

Describing the Conservative proposal as the “most heartless I have seen in all my years in politics,” Sir Ed will say: “This is like a new type of inheritance tax but one that's targeted at people of modest means, not the wealthy. The Conservatives want to tax ordinary hardworking families out of their savings and homes if their relative is unfortunate enough to need years of care; it is grotesquely unfair.”

Earlier on Thursday appearing on the Andrew Neil Interview on the BBC, party leader Tim Farron claimed the Prime Minister was unlikely to be able to get as good a deal with the EU as Britain currently enjoyed as a member state.

Mr Farron, who has said his party would give voters a second referendum once the outcome of the Brexit negotiations is known, indicated he would campaign for the UK to remain in the EU were that to come about.

"I cannot see any chance of us getting a better deal than the one we have now," he told Mr Neil.

"The deal we've got now is membership of the European Union, the deal we have now is membership most fundamentally of the single market, and then we have the op-outs. We have the fact that we have the rebate, we have exemption from Schengen. We don't have open borders."

During the course of the half-hour interview, Mr Neil repeatedly complained at what he said was the Lib Dem leader's refusal to answer direct questions, at one point accusing him of "filibustering".

When Mr Neil sought to press him on whether he would actually campaign for Remain in a second referendum, the presenter accused Mr Farron of trying to put him off his stride.

"You're not going to heckle me out of this. I will ask my questions. In the second referendum you will campaign ... to reject any deal that Mrs May does?" he demanded.

Mr Farron replied: "I will campaign in that referendum on the basis of what's best for Britain. I cannot see how Theresa May will be able to get a deal better than the one we currently have."

Elsewhere, Sir Vince Cable, the former Business Secretary, will accuse the Tories and Labour of turning their backs on business and will claim that UK trade would collapse by nearly a third if Britain left the EU without a Brexit deal.