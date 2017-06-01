Joanne Calderwood is not what she may seem. Intentional or not, the diminutive, quietly-spoken Kilmarnock native is the biggest master of disguise since Clark Kent first put on a pair of specs.

“I just got in yesterday morning. I’m excited,” she explained in a soft, west-of-Scotland brogue, settling down on a chair in the corner of an expansive hotel conference room. Blink, and you may well have missed this understated and casually-dressed star, who in the previous few days had travelled from Canada to Dallas, then to Las Vegas, now to Glasgow for a week before her journey jets her off to Turkey in a few days’ time.

To the untrained eye, Calderwood cuts the figure of any normal 30-year-old. Indeed, one you would suspect wouldn’t say boo to a rather nervy-looking goose. Yet this very morning, phone lines and ticket-lines will be jammed as thousands of fans clamour to see the Scot show the heart of a lion and dangerous streak to match in the name of sport. Quite possibly one of the most extreme.

Calderwood’s brief return to her homeland, was to speak about the upcoming UFC Fight Night Glasgow at the SSE Hyrdo - only the second time the Ultimate Fighting Championship has crash landed in Scotland - which will take place on July 16. It is a homecoming which needs no pushing if the debut event here is anything to go by.

Not only did the 10,000 odd tickets sell out in 25 minutes, but the show was nothing but a triumph, largely down to Calderwood and a ferocious support roaring her to victory over Courtney Casey across three rounds. On that night, the shy figure sitting only two yards away struck her opponent 227 times during what was deemed fight of the night, recovering from a wobbly start to lift the entire Hydro to its feet as her opponent.

There is one glass of water between us. I think I’ll let her have it.

“I was sure it was only a year ago but it just shows you time flies,” she explains of that night almost two years ago. “Every time I think about walking out there, I can still hear the fans and feel really happy inside. It’s still fresh. I don’t think that feeling will ever, ever go away.

“That fight was a real milestone for me. I achieved so much from it. I went out there, I was excited.

“We were confident in the camp but then I went out there and got clocked in the first 30 seconds. So I had to go out and there and I was swinging from the fences.

“I was still smiling and she caught me with the right hand. It was a bit like ‘Where am I? Has the fight started yet?’ so I maybe have to deal with that a little bit better the next time.

“We already had two wins for the Scottish fans. Obviously I was hoping I’d get a knockout as well but I still put on a good performance.”

Albeit brief, this brief return to Scotland is some light relief for the well-travelled Calderwood, her journey to Canada in recent years also taking her to the heights of seventh in the straw weight rankings. She is now in her second year living in Montreal, training at the world-renowned Tristar gym. A leap of faith needed to propel her career forward, it’s a jump Calderwood is still adjusting to.

“Although I’m tired from travelling I’m looking forward to this opportunity to fight back in Scotland.

It’s a big motivator already. Even just coming home is great. I love doing it and seeing my family and people at the gym. There’s no place like home. It feels good.

“I’ve improved, tried to be more of a professional outside the octagon. Time has been a big thing. I moved to TriStar in Montreal for a year and this is my second year. Everything is still fresh and it takes time to get into a routine. I honestly think I’m a better fighter two years on.

“This year I’ve not been back in Scotland since Christmas. It’s a big stint.

“I wouldn’t say it feels like home. I miss my family, I don’t know my way around. I have friends there and I have my own apartment so things are starting to get a little bit better, but nothing is like here.”

The latest fight presents a massive opportunity for Calderwood. The Muay Thai champion is up against Cynthia Calvillo, the undefeated and much-backed American from San Jose. Pull off more heroics on home soil, the pathway to even greater heights could well open up.

“I think it’s exciting. She’s young, she’s only had five fights and is an up-and-comer.

“Her style is well rounded and it will make for a good fight. I see that as a bonus from my part because I won’t have that pressure.

“I see every fight as my hardest. She’s got all this hype behind her and it makes my job easier.”

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2 at 10:00 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster