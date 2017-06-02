SOME folk use a mocking tone to describe “health and safety” suggesting that authorities have gone overboard in dreaming up restrictions on work practices.

If you think that, then take a look at this photograph. It is Eglinton Toll in 1946 when it was decided that the cross-over from Pollokshaws Road to Victoria Road was becoming too complicated with the increase in traffic, and the decision was taken to put a barrier down the middle and realign the tram lines so that they did not cross the street.

So the work is going on with the trams still running - the only concession is that it was done on a Sunday when traffic was lighter.

Loading article content