THE finalists for the third year of The Herald’s Higher Education Awards have been announced.

The awards, in association with the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), were launched to recognise the outstanding achievements of colleges and universities.

Supported by Universities Scotland, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), City of Glasgow College and technology provider Jisc, the awards comprise 15 categories that look at how institutions develop innovation in teaching and research.

Backed by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education Scotland (QAA) and Anderson Strathern the event also highlights the use of technology, partnerships with employers, student support, community engagement and widening access.

This year the judges have been overwhelmed by the quality of the 115 entries received.

Professor Craig Mahoney, principal of UWS, said: “The interest in this competition has once again been fantastic and the quality and breadth of entries is astounding.

“It is a true reflection of the calibre of Scotland’s higher education sector and the hard work that is being undertaken to support students.”

Alastair Sim, director of Universities Scotland congratulations all the finalists who won through from a strong field of entries.

He said: “The judging panel knew from the outset that it had a challenging task ahead, but the quality and range of entries is a reflection of the excellent and diverse work taking place throughout Scotland’s university and college sector.”

Ailsa Crum, head of quality and enhancement with QAA Scotland, said: “The entries provide a remarkably vibrant and positive picture of the breadth, ambition and creativity of the work going on in our college and university sectors.”

A spokesman for City of Glasgow College added: “We are delighted to support these awards and our congratulations go to all the finalists, each of whom deserves this recognition for their incredible contribution to education and their determination to make Scotland’s tertiary sector the best in the world.”

Fiona Killen, education governance lead for Anderson Strathern, also congratulated the finalists.

She said: “As sponsors it is great to see such a diverse range of nominees.”

Alistair McKay, regional manager at the SQA added: “The quality of the entries has been impressive, making the judging very difficult.

“We have read about some great work in Scotland’s colleges and universities, the high standard of education being offered, the level of learning that is produced and how they engage with employers and support students.”

Head of Jisc Scotland and Northern Ireland, Jason Miles-Campbell, said: “It’s a pleasure to be recognising the deserving finalists as part of these awards.”

The Shortlist

Student Support Team of the Year – Sponsored by Universities Scotland

Edinburgh Napier University - Learning and Research Services Team

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland - Transitions 20/40 Mentoring Team

University of Stirling - Student Support Services Team

University of the West of Scotland - Student Services at UWS

Academic Support Team of the Year

Glasgow Caledonian University - Learning Development Centre (School of Health and Life Sciences)

Robert Gordon University - Academic Development Team

The University of Glasgow - English for Academic Study

University of Dundee - The STEP UP Module

Outstanding Contribution from a Student

Iain Scott - Queen Margaret University

Kayleigh Haggo - Ayrshire College

Kieran Gemmell - University of Strathclyde

Miura Suazi Lima de Costa - Glasgow Caledonian University

Enhancing Student Learning Award – supported by QAA

Robert Gordon University - Organisational Development in the Undergraduate Curriculum

The University of Glasgow - Closing the Feedback Loop

University of Stirling - An Enhancement-Driven Review of the Student Representative System

University of the West of Scotland - Learning Conversations

Outstanding Employer Engagement in Universities - Sponsored by SQA

Edinburgh Napier University - e-Placement Scotland

Robert Gordon University - Talent Exchange

University of Strathclyde - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) partnership

University of the West of Scotland - RAFT/Gaiety Theatre

Outstanding Employer Engagement in Colleges - Sponsored by SQA

City of Glasgow College - Creating a 21st Century Workforce through Industry Academies

Edinburgh College - Transition Interactive Design Showcase

West College Scotland - The Designers of Tomorrow

West Lothian College - Employer Engagement for Foundation Apprentices

Research Project of the Year

Heriot-Watt University - Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick - The Homelessness Monitor

The University of Glasgow - UK Biobank Team

University of Dundee - Smoke alarm research helping save children’s lives

University of the West of Scotland - Nanokicking

Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community

Ayrshire College - Get East Ayrshire Active

Edinburgh Napier University - The outsideworld.cloud

The University of Glasgow - Chasing the Waves

The University of Glasgow - Zombie Science

Partnership Award

Lews Castle College University of the Highlands and Islands - Far Flung Corners

The University of Glasgow - East Project

University of Stirling & Stirling Students' Union - Preventing & Tackling Sexual Violence & Misconduct Strategy

West Lothian College - Training for the future - Children’s Hearing Scotland (CHS)

Campaign of the Year

Ayrshire College - Get East Ayrshire Active

Edinburgh Napier University - “The Big Read”

The University of Glasgow - The Simpsons Campaign

University of Stirling - The Peter Mackay Archive Crowdfunding Campaign

Best use of Articulation Award

To be announced on the night.

Widening Access Award

Edinburgh Napier University - HMP Polmont YOI Media Project

Robert Gordon University - ‘Access To’

The University of Glasgow - Early Secondary Programme

West College Scotland - Access to Primary Education

Innovation Technology Excellence Award – Sponsored by Jisc

Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) - Practical Contract Management (PCM) Project

The University of Glasgow - ViRES

The University of Glasgow - Clinical Genomics Apps

University of Aberdeen - Learners’ Toolkit

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by City of Glasgow College

To be announced on the night.

Higher Educational Institution of the Year – Sponsored by Anderson Strathern

To be announced on the night.