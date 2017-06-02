UKIP Scotland chose not to stand candidates in key SNP-held seats in order to help the Tories win, a senior party figure has claimed.

Despite recording some of its best results there in 2015, and having candidates available, Ukip stood back from Moray and Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale (DCT) as part of a wider strategy of avoiding a split in the Unionist vote.

The source told the Herald: “There was a strategy of not pushing the boat out in those seats where there was the possibility of a Unionist candidate winning.

“We know the difference might have been just a few hundreds votes, but that can be the difference between winning and losing in these seats.”

Ukip Scotland leader David Coburn MEP did not deny the claim, and admitted he could have stood in Moray, but said the party decided there were “happier hunting grounds”.

At the last election, Ukip Scotland stood in 41 seats, but this time is standing in just ten.

It is absent from all 15 of the Conservatives’ top target seats, as well as all the Labour and LibDem targets.

Ukip had its largest haul of votes in Moray in 2015 with 1,939 or 3.9 per cent.

However the Eurosceptic party is not standing in Scotland’s most Euro-sceptic seat, thereby helping the Tories challenge the 9,065-vote majority of SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson.

Although it polled 1472 votes last time, Ukip has also chosen not to stand in DCT, where Tory Scottish Secretary David Mundell is defending a majority of 798.

Ukip has also abandoned the neighbouring Borders seat of Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, where the SNP’s Calum Kerr has a majority 328, making Ukip’s 1316 votes potentially critical.

At Ukip Scotland’s manifesto launch on Wednesday, Mr Coburn accused the Tories of being weak in their defence of the Union.

However the Ukip source, who was present at internal discussions, said Mr Coburn and others had chosen to give the Tories a free hand in many seats, although there was no collusion.

The source said: “We are a Unionist party and we’re quietly not fielding candidates where we could have done so."

Mr Coburn, who is standing in Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath, insisted there was no collusion with the Tories, but admitted Moray was avoided as it was seen as a “polarised” race.

He added: “I would love the see the SNP defeated. If it was a choice between the SNP and the Communist Party of Great Britain I’d probably support the Communist Party”.

An SNP spokesperson said: “The Tories under Theresa May have completely morphed into UKIP – it's no wonder that UKIP don't see the need to stand against them. "