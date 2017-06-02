POLICE have updated prosecutors on their probe into alleged “financial irregularities” in the Holyrood election spending of the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ general election chair.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, 39, the MSP for Edinburgh Western, has been under investigation since September over claims he may have breached his campaign spending limit in 2016.

The former charity worker won Edinburgh Western by 2,960 votes after spending £32,549 on his campaign, just below the legal limit, compared to £18,593 by SNP rival Toni Giugliano.

Mr Cole-Hamilton was a “dual candidate”, standing both in a seat and on the regional list.

He stayed under the constituency spending limit by attributing thousands of pounds of leaflet and office costs to the list fight rather than the constituency one.

However many leaflets claimed as spending for the Lothians region were aimed at specific neighbourhoods in Edinburgh Western.

Mr Cole-Hamilton also claimed to have spent more on tea and biscuits than renting a shared office, spending £180 on the former and £83.45, or 68p a day, on the latter.

It led to a member of the public complaining to the police that Mr Cole-Hamilton may have filed an inaccurate, and therefore illegal, spending return.

It is understood Police Scotland this week submitted a “memo” on the case to the procurator fiscal and this is now under consideration.

It is understood to be a case update rather than a full report to the fiscal.

It does not mean Mr Cole-Hamilton will be subject to further action, and could be the prelude to the matter being dropped - a further update is expected next week.

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie this week said he had "absolute confidence" in Mr Cole-Hamilton, despite the investigation hanging over him.

He said: “Alex is brilliant. It's not going to go to anything.

“We’re confident we’ve got it right. We followed the guidance. It’s going to be fine."

Mr Cole-Hamilton is also a key player in the LibDem fight to regain Edinburgh West, a seat it lost to the SNP in 2015.

An SNP spokesperson said: “This is an extremely serious matter and the people of west Edinburgh deserve answers. Clearly the police are investigating and we will wait to see the outcome before commenting further.

A LibDem spokesman said: “Neither Alex or his team or the wider party have been contacted by the police and we remain confident we have no case to answer."

Police Scotland said: "The inquiry is ongoing."