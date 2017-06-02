THE SNP has been accused of panic after a candidate took out adverts denying the election was about independence and Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly refused to explain her ratings slump.

Opponents said East Lothian candidate George Kerevan had betrayed a growing anxiety in SNP ranks about a voter backlash on the constitution by buying space in his local newspaper.

Despite the First Minister saying on Tuesday that an SNP win would “complete a triple lock” on a second referendum, Mr Kerevan said the election was nothing to do with independence.

His advert in the East Lothian Courier stated: “This election is NOT about independence. It’s about making Theresa May listen to Scotland during Brexit.”

Mr Kerevan won East Lothian in 2015 with a majority of 6,803.

However the equivalent Holyrood seat was held by Labour MSP Iain Gray with an increased majority last year, and East Lothian is now considered Scottish Labour’s best chance of a gain.

Mr Gray said: “The SNP in East Lothian know they are in trouble. In desperation their candidate was reduced to buying an advert to disavow the SNP’s very reason for existing – independence. County voters will not be fooled.”

The SNP said it was “grateful that Labour are drawing attention to our campaign materials”.

Campaigning in Edinburgh South West, Ms Sturgeon was asked about Wednesday’s Ipsos Mori poll for STV which showed her personal ratings going into the red for the first time.

The most popular leader at Holyrood a year ago, she is now the least popular, with a net satisfaction rating of -4, down 18 points since September.

Asked to explain the slump, she said: “What matters to me is that the SNP wins this election, and the SNP are the best part of 20 points ahead of our nearest rivals.”

Asked again, she said: “My concern is the SNP winning the election.”

Asked if she thought calling a second independence referendum was a factor, she said: “I’m focused on the SNP winning the election. As long as the SNP stays ahead and we win this election, that is what I’m focused on.”

Labour said the First Minister, who on Tuesday dismissed suggestions she was a divisive figure on the doorstep, was “clearly in denial” about her standing with voters.

Election manager James Kelly said: “Her obsession with a divisive second independence referendum has infuriated the majority of Scots who want to move on from the arguments of the past. Our health and education services are in crisis and voters are clearly telling Nicola Sturgeon she needs to get back to the day job.”

John Lamont, the Tory candidate for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, added: “The threat of another divisive referendum on independence is the number one concern of people right across the country. Nicola Sturgeon’s refusal to take this off the table has clearly damaged her reputation in the eyes of many voters.”

Despite the polls narrowing, and some suggesting a hung parliament, Ms Sturgeon said she believed Mrs May would be returned with an absolute majority, but voters should not throw her “a lifeline” by voting Tory, or risking the election of Tory MPs by voting Labour.

She said: “Whether or not she increases her majority could come down to the outcome in Scotland.There’s an opportunity therefore for Scotland to hold a Tory majority in check.

“I do think there is a potential pivotal role now for Scotland making sure Theresa May doesn’t get returned with an increased majority. My judgment.. is that the Tories are still on course to win the election based on the vote in England.

“But I don’t think it is absolutely inevitable that she will increase her majority, and Scotland could have a really significant impact on whether she increases her majority or not.

“There’s an opportunity for Scotland to hold a Tory government in check. Scotland’s voice is going to be stronger the more SNP MPs are in the House of Commons.”

It emerged yesterday that SNP activist Lorna Taylor, 52, from Stirlingshire, had been charged by police after a video was posted on social media of Tory canvassers apparently being harangued by the occupant of a moving van.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley have a charged a 52-year-old woman in connection with a breach of the peace and a road traffic offence.

“The incident occurred in Cowie and was reported on Friday 26 May.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Tory spokesman said: “The police clearly take the actions of this individual seriously. Perhaps the SNP will now review its flimsy ticking off following an incident which was utterly unacceptable.”