Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the world’s first global deal on climate change has been branded an “act of vandalism”.

The US President, in a statement at the White House, said it was his solemn duty to protect US citizens’ jobs by “getting out” of the 2015 Paris Agreement to cut global greenhouse gas emissions.

He said the country would try to renegotiate a deal on entirely new terms that were fairer to it.

