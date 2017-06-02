Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the world’s first global deal on climate change has been branded an “act of vandalism”.
The US President, in a statement at the White House, said it was his solemn duty to protect US citizens’ jobs by “getting out” of the 2015 Paris Agreement to cut global greenhouse gas emissions.
He said the country would try to renegotiate a deal on entirely new terms that were fairer to it.
As a result, the US is to end the implementation of its voluntary commitments under the pact to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26 per cent to 28 per cent by 2025, compared with 2005 levels.
The deal signed by his predecessor Barack Obama commits countries to curbing rising global temperatures.
UK environmental law firm ClientEarth’s chief executive, James Thornton, said: “Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement is an act of vandalism that has the potential to do great harm to current and future generations.”
Mr Obama said the Trump administration was joining “a small handful of nations”, including Nicaragua and Syria, that have not signed up and therefore “reject the future”.
Friends of the Earth Scotland’s director, Dr Richard Dixon, said: “Donald Trump seems intent on ripping up US relationships with the rest of the world and rolling back decades of progress on social and environmental issues.
“Trump is showing that he doesn’t care for millions of the poorest people who are endangered by rising seas, droughts and floods. His monstrous stance on climate change and his divisive and racist policies should be condemned unequivocally by all political leaders.”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Mr Trump’s decision as one that was “profoundly regrettable” as climate change was one of the biggest issues of our time.
Christian Aid’s lead spokesman on climate change, Mohamed Adow, said Mr Trump’s action were a “grossly irresponsible act”.
