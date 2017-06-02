The funeral of 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod, who was among 22 people killed in the Manchester terror attack, is likely to place on the Isle of Barra on Monday.

Music lover Eilidh had travelled to the Ariana Grande gig – her first pop concert – with friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, who is recovering in a Manchester hospital from serious injuries suffered in last week’s suicide blast.

The Castlebay Community School pupil is to buried on neighbouring Vatersay, where she grew up before she moved with her family to Castlebay around two years ago.

Her great uncle Donald Manford said: “The family are hoping to have the funeral at the beginning of next week. They continue to be overwhelmed by the support they have received.”

Father John Paul Mackinnon, who will be conducting the funeral service at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Castlebay, said: “It has been a difficult time, but the family and wider community are buoyed by the messages of support they have received.”

Meanwhile, the mother of the youngest victim of the bombing has been taken off life support and told about her daughter’s death.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, from Leyland, Lancashire, was killed at Manchester Arena after watching the concert which she attended with her mother Lisa, and sister Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s, who were both taken to hospital.

Mrs Roussos was reportedly in a critical condition initially and on a life-support machine.

In a post on Facebook, family friend Mike Swanny said Mrs Roussos was now awake, out of surgery and “aware of the situation”.

He said: “I am very proud of the strength that Lisa and Andrew have as a couple their bravery through this is commendable.”

He added: “Now they can start to deal and rebuild their lives, I hope this news will make everyone smile as this is the best news we’ve had through this tragedy.”

Mr Swanny told the Lancashire Evening Post: “Lisa’s pulling through. She was in a critical condition at first, but she came off life support on Saturday and was up and talking on Sunday. She’s aware of the situation with Saffie.

“She’s still in hospital, but she’s moving her legs, which is fantastic.”

Miss Bromwich was also recovering and is expected to be discharged from hospital this week.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people applied for free tickets to Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert on Sunday despite not attending the pop star’s targeted gig last week.

Ticketmaster set aside tickets for the event at Old Trafford cricket stadium for the 14,200 people who were at the Manchester Arena concert, but more than 25,000 people applied to this weekend’s event being held to raise funds for the 22 victims of the terror attack.

A spokeswoman said: “Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made.”