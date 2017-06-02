PEDRO Caixinha already has the navy blue cardigan and the brown brogues. Now Kevin Thomson feels it is time that the Rangers manager adopted the tactical blueprint to go with them. In what, in its most extreme form became known as Wattenacio, Walter Smith’s tactics in his second coming at Ibrox from January 2007 onwards could best be defined as building from the back, a no frills approach to football which places a premium on defensive dominance.

It is the kind of old school managerial maxim which would make modern men like Pep Guardiola wince but Thomson is a disciple of this school of thought. The former Hibs, Rangers, Dundee and Scotland midfielder remembers the work which Smith did in stiffening up Paul Le Guen’s squad virtually overnight and feels that making the warlike Bruno Alves, part of Portugal’s Euro 2016 winning squad as well as a title winner in Portugal, Russia and Turkey, his first signing, sends out the message that Rangers will no longer be a soft touch. Yesterday’s arrival of the industrious Ryan Jack from Aberdeen only re-inforces that idea.

“When I have sat in front of chairmen, I have said that winning comes before style,” said Thomson, speaking at the SSE Hydro yesterday to lanch a charity bike ride by eight Scotland fans to England. “I might be wrong, but that is what I believe as a young coach and as a player. I would rather win and not play particularly well then play well and get beaten. I think that is the mentality you have to have at Rangers.

“To play for Walter, you couldn’t moan and groan about not passing the ball and parking the bus,” he added. “In the Champions League, we played the best teams in Europe and had to park the bus then use the bit of quality and nous, from the likes of Steve Davis, to try and score a goal. If we opened up and played against these teams, like Rangers have done against Celtic, we could have had a problem. I was at the last Old Firm game and it could have been ten, and that is not being disrespectful to Rangers. I think the gulf is there for everybody to see. But when you become a team that is hard to beat, it gives you a good platform to build on.

“I played for Hibs against Rangers when Paul Le Guen was there and we battered them,” he added. “I thought we had better players than them and we fought harder than them. Then when I first joined Rangers we had [Filip]Sebos and a squad full of players that weren’t good enough to play for Rangers. Walter managed to turn it around, we were robust and hard to beat and that gave us a base so that when we did get better players in we managed to turn the tide. That is what Pedro will have to do. The team is not as good as the Celtic team so they have to find a way.”

Thomson still remembers the kind of inspiration and veteran leadership within the Rangers dressing room which Pedro Mendes provided in that team, and he feels that Alves could provide something similar. The only problem is that the midfielder, who remains close friends with Celtic captain Scott Brown, feels that the Ibrox side - like Celtic’s recruitment of Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and re-awakening of Stuart Armstrong - will really need to sign three or four player of the year contenders if they are to make serious inroads into the Parkhead side’s domestic dominance. “It should be a motivation and an inspiration [to play with a player like Alves],” said Thomson. “His CV speaks for itself - he has had a fantastic career. And he is not coming for a bag of chips and a bottle of pop is he? So there is obviously some money there and that is good from Rangers’ perspective. He can bring that experience, those leadership and will to win. When I was there Pedro [Mendes] came in and had scored wonderful goals down the road and played at big teams. We had boys like Steve Davis and top players everywhere but you could argue that Alves has a better CV than all of them.”

“I had Scotty round for a coffee and we were talking about what it is going to be like next season,” Thomson added. “When you put it into context what Brendan signed – Dembele and Sinclair – and then Armstrong came from nowhere and Scotty you had four players who all could have claimed the awards. That is the challenge for Rangers and who they bring in - they need to produce on a Saturday then come the end of the season be up for awards. That is the kind of standard they need to catch up.”