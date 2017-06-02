RYAN JACK is relishing a fresh challenge at Rangers after completing his move from Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year deal to become the second signing of the summer for the Ibrox club. Manager Pedro Caixinha started his rebuilding job with the capture of defender Bruno Alves on Wednesday and made it two deals in two days as former Pittodrie captain Jack signed on the dotted line.

The Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic on Saturday proved to be Jack’s final outing for Derek McInnes’ side and the 25-year-old is now determined to make an impact for Rangers.

Read more: ​Rangers must build from the back like they did under Walter - Kevin Thomson

“It’s an honour and a privilege to come to such a massive club and to have this opportunity,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of experiences as a football player and to captain Aberdeen Football Club was a huge honour. I’m thankful to Aberdeen for that and to Derek McInnes but I just felt it was time for a fresh challenge and it’s one at Rangers that I’m really looking forward to.

“From what I’ve heard the club are making a few signings and bringing in a good calibre of player, so it’s exciting times and I know there are really good players already here as well. I’m just overwhelmed at the minute but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I’ve just spoken with the manager briefly and he told me his plans and what he expects from the team and of me. I’m sure that when I come

back in for pre-season I’ll know a lot more about what’s happening and what’s to come.

“But obviously coming to a club like Rangers, it’s always exciting and the European football is a massive appeal. That’s something I’m looking forward to, a European night at Ibrox. I’m here, I want to enjoy it and I want to help the club be successful again.”

Jack became an integral part of McInnes’ side in recent years but was stripped of the armband against Celtic after he made it clear he would not sign an extension to his Pittodrie deal.

Rangers manager Caixinha spoke positively about Jack’s qualities before Aberdeen’s trip to Ibrox last month and he is pleased to have the midfielder on board for the new campaign.

“I believe 25 is a great age for him to come here,” he told RangersTV. “He had three years as captain of Aberdeen and has that experience, and he understands what it means to represent Rangers.

“I think we have all the points together to get the best from Ryan and to get the best from all the players that are coming. As I said after Bruno joined the club, we want to have a group of players who can create a big team and a team which always has desire to win on the pitch.”

After clinching his first two deals this week, Caixinha is now set to complete his hat trick with the signing of Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena.

The 27-year-old will undergo a medical today but Rangers are not expected to confirm his switch from Chivas before the weekend.

“It is my dream to go to Europe and I hope everything will go all right,” Pena said.

“My aim is to get back to my former level of playing and to get along with Mr Caixinha and with all the supporters over there. My manager and I were looking for this but it was Caixinha who made it possible.”