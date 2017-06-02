The SNP would be open to forming a "progressive alternative to the Tories" with other parties if the election delivers a hung parliament, Scotland's First Minister has said.
Nicola Sturgeon said she is "sceptical" about whether the need will arise for an informal deal, as she predicted the Tories will win next week's election despite a reduction in the party's poll lead in the final days.
She ruled out a formal coalition but said the SNP could work with other left-leaning parties on a case-by-case basis.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ms Sturgeon said: "If there was to be a hung parliament, if the parliamentary arithmetic allowed it, then I would want the SNP to be part of a progressive alternative to a Conservative government.
"Not in a coalition, I don't envisage any formal coalitions, but on an issue-by-issue basis to put forward progressive policies and to see a progressive agenda."
