Theresa May has come under fire after she failed to join fellow European leaders in pledging to keep up the fight against climate change following Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Accord.

In a phone call with the US president shortly after his White House announcement, Mrs May expressed her "disappointment" at the move and stressed the UK remains committed to the landmark 2015 agreement to curb carbon emissions.

But she faced fierce criticism for failing to add her name to a joint statement issued by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy to say the Paris Accord cannot be renegotiated, as Mr Trump has demanded.

Declaring their "regret" at Mr Trump's move, President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said they remain committed to the "irreversible" accord and regard it as "a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change".

For Labour, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Mrs May had shown she "lacked the backbone" to stand up to Mr Trump.

"Given the chance to present a united front with our European partners, she has instead opted for cowardice and subservience to Donald Trump. It is a dereliction of her duty both to our country and to our planet," she said.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron urged the Prime Minister to use whatever influence she has over the US president to urge him to reverse his decision.

"You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump's hand, now is the time to hold his feet to the fire," he said.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who described Mr Trump's move as "profoundly regrettable", said it was an "appalling abdication of leadership by the PM" not to join her French, German and Italian counterparts in signing the joint declaration.

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas said Mrs May's "slow and timid" response to the US announcement was another sign of her weakness.

"Once again we're seeing a weak Prime Minister failing to stand up tall on the world stage in the face of near-criminal behaviour from one of our closest allies," she said.

In a statement, Downing Street said Mr Trump had called Mrs May to discuss his decision to withdraw from the agreement.

"The Prime Minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the UK remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7," the statement said.

"She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses."

Announcing his decision on Thursday, Mr Trump said the Paris deal allows countries such as China and India to carry on polluting while the US economy is harmed, complaining it is "less about the climate and more about other countries obtaining a financial advantage over the US".

He added: "We don't want other countries laughing at us any more, and they won't."

Mr Trump, who has previously labelled climate change a hoax by the Chinese to hurt US manufacturing, did raise the possibility of negotiating to re-enter the Paris accord or an entirely new deal on terms that are "fair" to the US.

In a video message from the Elysee Palace, however, Mr Macron said there is no question of Mr Trump renegotiating the US commitments under the Paris Accord, saying: "There is no plan B because there is no planet B."