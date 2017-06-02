Hillary Clinton has accused Donald Trump of unleashing an "incredibly dangerous" level of hate and vitriol that makes her "worried as an American".

The former Democratic presidential nominee and US first lady lashed out at the Republican president as she reflected on the 2016 election campaign during an appearance at a book industry conference in New York City on Thursday.

Mrs Clinton said Mr Trump encouraged his supporters to express their anger verbally and physically during the campaign, a reference to multiple incidents of violence at Trump rallies.

