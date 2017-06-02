A SPANISH judge has placed five British men who were in a Benidorm holiday apartment when a Scots holidaymaker fell to her death from its balcony under formal investigation.
Kirsty Maxwell, 27, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after she walked uninvited into their apartment as they partied after a night out on April 29.
Her family’s lawyer had called for all of those present to be placed under formal investigation, which will see them questioned in court next month. Previously only one, Joseph Graham, 32, was under official investigation.
Now Judge Ana Isabel Garcia-Galbis is to formally investigate Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and Daniel Bailey, 32.
The Maxwells’ lawyer, Luis Miguel Zumaquero, had called for them to be questioned in court as “investigados” – a Spanish legal team which means “under investigation”.
The judge has set aside the morning of July 26 for questioning. She has also said she will ask the British police whether the so-called five men have criminal records.
She agreed to other demands made by the lawyer, including the questioning in court of a receptionist at the apartment block. This will take place on July 13.
Both court sessions will take place behind closed doors and will not be open to the press or public.
The judge’s decision can be appealed by the British men at the centre of the expanded probe, but they have to appeal three days after receiving notification.
None of the five have been formally accused of any crime as is customary in Spain when charges are only formally laid shortly before a case begins.
