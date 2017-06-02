Conservative candidate Craig Mackinlay - who stood against Nigel Farage in the 2015 general election - has been charged over allegations relating to his election expenses.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said that Mackinlay, 50, Marion Little, 62, and Nathan Gray, 28, had have each been charged with offences under the Representation of the People Act 1983.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 4.

