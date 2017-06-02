Scottish actor Sam Heughan is set to slip into a James Bond-style role as he prepares to break into Hollywood with a major film contract alongside movie starlet Mila Kunis.
The 37-year-old from Balmaclellan in Dumfries and Galloway has established himself in the part of Jamie Fraser in the Starz hit series Outlander since landing the TV role in 2013.
The actor is said to still be in the negotiating stages with entertainment company Lionsgate.
Hollywood favourite Mila Kunis is set to star alongside the Scots actor
Slated for release in 2018, Heughan will play the role of ‘Boyfriend Spy’ in The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Kate McKinnon, reports Hollywood news site, Deadline.
It seems there may be substance to the reports after all as Heughan himself has since retweeted the article from his own Twitter account, sending fans into overdrive.
Directed by Susanna Fogel, the film is a comedy about a pair of friends who embark on an espionage adventure after one of them finds out her ex is a spy.
