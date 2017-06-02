CRAIG Mackinlay, the Conservative candidate, who stood against Nigel Farage in the 2015 General Election, has been charged over allegations relating to his election expenses.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said that Mr Mackinlay, 50, Marion Little, 62, and Nathan Gray, 28, had each been charged with offences under the 1983 Representation of the People Act.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 4.

Mr Mackinlay was elected as MP for South Thanet in 2015 beating Mr Farage - the then Ukip leader - into second place and is the Conservative candidate for the Kent constituency in this year's election.

A spokesman for Mackinlay declined to comment but Conservative HQ said it believed the allegation against him was "unfounded".

"The legal authorities have previously cleared Conservative candidates who faced numerous politically motivated and unfounded complaints over the party's national battlebus campaigning," a spokesman said.

"We continue to believe that this remaining allegation is unfounded. Our candidate has made clear that there was no intention by him or his campaigners to engage in any inappropriate activity.

"We believe that they have done nothing wrong and we are confident that this will be proven as the matter progresses.”

The spokesman stressed that the charged individuals remained innocent unless otherwise proven guilty in a court of law. The press, parties and those on social media should be aware of the provisions of the Contempt of Court Act and the strict liability rules against publishing anything, which would prejudice the course of justice.

"There is a broad consensus that election law is fragmented, confused and unclear, with two different sets of legislation, and poor guidance from the Electoral Commission,” said the spokesman.

"Conservatives are committed to strengthening electoral law to tackle the real and proven cases of corruption that were exposed in Tower Hamlets in 2015," he added.

Commenting on the CPS announcement, Mr Farage said: "Am I pleased that someone has been charged? Yes."

Speaking on the campaign trail in Clacton, in Essex, he added: "That constituency will now be a straight fight between Ukip and the Labour Party and I will be there tomorrow afternoon at 5pm giving a speech."

Quizzed on what the development meant more broadly with less than a week to go until the polls open, the MEP said: "Well, once again it is bad judgement from Theresa May. Why on earth would you allow someone to go ahead as General Election candidate when this cloud was clearly hanging over him. There will be questions."

Meantime, Jeremy Corbyn suggested the Tories' decision to comment on the case could be seen as "interference" in an independent process and warned they were in danger of going down a "very bad road".

The Labour leader said: "Nobody should be commenting on the details of an ongoing case, the police must be allowed to act independently, to investigate on the basis of any evidence they've got and the Crown Prosecution Service must be allowed to make its decision on whether to proceed on a case.

"It is a very bad road when democratically elected politicians start offering a running commentary on independent judicial processes. We have to have total separation of political and judicial powers in this country."

Mr Corbyn added: "All politicians need to be extremely careful; politicians are elected to parliament to be held to account by the public.

"The judicial system and the police have to be independent of political interests and day to day political activity.

"I have always opposed interference in the judicial system by politicians; there has to be that separation and, therefore, it's very unwise to comment on a police investigation or a Crown Prosecution Service decision-making process."

The CPS statement said the decision to press charges came after prosecutors received a file of evidence from Kent Police concerning allegations relating to Conservative Party expenditure during the 2015 election campaign.

"We then asked for additional inquiries to be made in advance of the June 11 statutory time limit by when any charges needed to be authorised," it said.

"Those inquiries have now been completed and we have considered the evidence in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

"We have concluded there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to authorise charges against three people."

Last month, the CPS announced that it was not bringing charges against any other Conservative MPs or officials over allegations of spending irregularities in the 2015 campaign.

It said prosecutors had considered files from 14 police forces, but determined that - while spending returns may have been inaccurate - there was insufficient evidence to prove that any candidate or agent was dishonest.

The investigations centred on claims that expenses relating to busloads of Conservative activists sent to key seats were wrongly reported as part of the party's national spending than in the candidates' local returns.

The three people charged could be tried at a Crown Court. The maximum sentence is one year in prison or a fine.