Almost 10,000 people have said they will march through Glasgow for Scottish independence just five days before the snap General Election.

Organised by All Under One Banner (AUOB), so far, 8,551 people have responded to a Facebook event to confirm their attendance.

Those taking part will be meeting at Kelvingrove Park from 10.30am on Saturday, with the marchers setting off at 11am.

The three-mile procession route will see the demonstrators head on through the park, through the city centre, and eventually finishing at Glasgow Green.

Organisers have reminded those wishing to attend: “Glasgow is a great city with beautiful parks, so let’s ensure we behave responsibly at all times towards our environment at both Kelvingrove Park and Glasgow Green.

“Upon arriving at and leaving the entire event, we want to maintain the truthful perception of the independence movement as a peaceful, good-headed majority of the Scottish people.”

The Herald has contacted Glasgow City Council for comment on the matter.

AUOB the group describes itself as “a pro-independence organisation” whose core aim is to “march for independence at periodical intervals until Scotland is free.”

While Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said “now is not the time” to hold another Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is continuing to repeat calls for a second vote, saying the people of Scotland should have a say on the Brexit deal.

The last referendum on whether Scotland should break away from the other three home nations saw 55.30% vote to stay while 44.70% voted ‘Yes’.

Then, when it came to the EU referendum in 2016, while the UK as a whole opted to leave the union by 52% to 48%, Scotland, on the other hand, overwhelmingly voted to stay by 62% to just 38%.