MANY HAPPY RETURNS!

HAPPY birthday to Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 50 years old this week. Are you planning to mark the occasion with a little help from your friends, or maybe have a shuffle round the kitchen with your other half to that romantic anthem of old age, When I’m Sixty-Four? All together now: “When I get older, losing my hair, many years from now; will you still be sending me a Valentine, birthday greetings, bottle of wine?”

While one does not wish to question the Beatles’ undoubted genius, I fear the previously fab four sold us a pup with their vision of old age set out in When I’m Sixty-Four. As an Oxford University professor told the Hay Festival this week, the average baby born today can expect to see his or her 104th birthday. So instead of knitting sweaters by the fireside, renting cottages in the Isle of Wight, and all those other goodies John, Paul, George and Ringo promised, 64-year-olds will still have decades of working weeks to go before they get a congratulatory text message from King George.

Sarah Harper, co-director of the Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, said people were gaining 2.5 years of life expectancy per decade, or 15 minutes an hour, and that this had huge implications for everything from work to marriage. As Ms Harper put it: “We have to start asking ourselves about the worlds we are going to live in with these very long lives.” When will we stop work, for example? Will we stop work? Should we expect to stay with the same partner all our lives or marry again after 60? And will Werther’s Originals be made available on the NHS?

That last query was mine, a little attempt at levity prompted by the thought of what life could be like post 100. In an ideal world, increases in longevity ought to be celebrated. More time to spend with family and friends, more leisure, more travel, just “more”. What could be wrong with that? But leaving aside the fact not everyone (including those in certain Scottish postcodes) will make their century, can we be sure that those who do will enjoy a decent quality of life? Or will the estimated 1.5 million centenarians living in the UK by 2099 (up from 14,500 in 2017) wake to curse each new dawn?

Sobering thoughts, far too depressing for a Saturday, so let us ignore them in favour of asking how youngsters today can best prepare for the long period of old age that awaits. First, they should forget about having a state pension. To paraphrase the infamous note left by a Labour Treasury minister for his Tory successor, there will be no money left. The UK finances can barely cope now with the costs of a growing elderly population. Unless there is a radical change of thinking on immigration, and the doors are thrown open to young, tax-paying migrants, that crisis can only intensify. For the likelihood of that volte face on immigration happening, see the recent vote on Brexit.

Second, youngsters should embrace old age as early as possible. Don’t fight it. Regard elasticated waists as your friend, try Skechers once and you will never go back, and know that not having all that expensive dye plastered on your hair every eight weeks will save you a fortune. As for holidays, forget abroad in favour of two weeks in the anorak department of Watt Bros. You will be amazed at the fun to be had.

Third, be nice to your children because they will likely be paying your way (see first point about there being no government money left). As they get older, remember that dropping hints about what and who is in your will is like voting: you cannot do it often enough. Above all, never apologise for being a burden because you are not. Old age must have some compensations, and among them is being the one person in the family everyone can still talk to when they’ve fallen out with each other. In future, as is often the case now, granny and grandad will be the Terry and June of families: everyone will love them for their twinkly-eyed wisdom and ability to see the funny side of almost anything.

All sorted? Good. Now pass me a Werther’s Original, before they, like the money, run out.

IT'S THEIR PARTY AND WE'LL CRY IF WE WANT TO

