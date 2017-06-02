A man who hurled racist abuse at staff in a Stirling takeaway is being sought by police.
The incident happened at about 10pm on Wednesday at the Taste Budz eaterie on Maxwell Place.
Officers said a man went in and shouted offensive comments at staff in an incident that is being treated as racially motivated.
The suspect is described as white, in his mid-twenties and slim. He was wearing a blue cap, blue hooded top and blue tracksuit bottoms, and was carrying a bag.
He was also seen with a shopping trolley on Murray Place, where he spoke to a woman at a taxi rank and then walked off to Port Street.
Constable Ian Marshall, of Stirling police station, said: "The comments made to the staff at this premises were completely unacceptable and we are pursuing various lines of local inquiries to trace the male responsible.
"We are treating this incident as a hate crime and anyone who believes they can assist with our investigation is urged to contact police immediately."
