SCOTLAND’S top civil servant is facing questions after it emerged officials admitted making mistakes ahead of the local election in a process she later insisted was “unblemished”.

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans denied there had been a breach of purdah rules after an SNP minister announced an £8.3m investment in Glasgow just 48 hours before polling day.

However emails obtained by the Scottish Tories under Freedom of Information show other officials admitted it was “the wrong call” to announce the cash at a politically sensitive time.

The Tories said Nicola Sturgeon must now launch an investigation into the “cover-up”.

Official guidance issued in January said civil servants had to take “particular care” over anything in the pre-election “period of sensitivity” that could cast doubt on their neutrality.

It said: “It needs to be borne in mind that the activities of the Scottish Government could have a bearing on the local election campaigns.”

Despite the guidance, housing minister Kevin Stewart announced the £8.35 regeneration award to Glasgow, the SNP’s top council target, on May 2.

After Tory MSP Ross Thomson asked for an investigation into the “cash for votes” row, Mr Evans took two days to conclude there had been no wrongdoing.

In a letter to Mr Thomson, she said: “There is no evidence whatsoever that the civil service allowed party political considerations to influence the timing of this announcement.

“I have concluded that the announcement in itself could not reasonably be said to have the potential to have a material impact on the election.

“I do not therefore believe that there has been a breach of the pre-election guidance."

She ended: “Our record of observing purdah periods has been and remains unblemished.”

However the FoI material reveals officials considered there had been a serious mistake.

On May 3, Lesley Fraser, the Scottish Government’s director for housing and social justice, wrote in an email: “I think this has been a genuine error of judgment about regular announcements that affect communities - but clearly the wrong call on this occasion.”

A note prepared for Ms Evans on May 4 also included the assessment that all the officials involved in the announcement “now recognise that this was an error of judgment”.

It went on: “It is clear on this occasion the wrong call was made.”

The First Minister’s spokesperson also agreed “it was the wrong call given where we are”.

However there was no evidence ministers applied pressure to influence the election.

Ms Evans ultimately ruled the fault had been a “process failure” as officials had failed to seek advice from senior colleagues.

Mr Thomson said: “After we pressed them, Nicola Sturgeon’s top official tried to claim in public that the government had done nothing wrong.

“Now we know the truth – officials admitted they made ‘the wrong call’, and then the SNP government tried to cover it up.

“Nicola Sturgeon must now launch a full investigation into this entire murky affair.

“First, the SNP government unveiled a spending announcement in its key target area of Glasgow, just days before the council elections.

“Now we learn, ahead of next week’s general election, it tried to cover up its mistakes. This whole affair stinks - and has shone a light on the SNP’s culture of secrecy, denial and evasion.

“Nicola Sturgeon cannot wash her hands of this any longer. She must act.”

Labour election manager James Kelly said: "This is a damning revelation, and demands an urgent response from Nicola Sturgeon. She cannot bury her head in the sand any longer. There must be a full and frank investigation into how this announcement came about. The public has a right to know who knew what and when.

"With revelations like these, it's little wonder Nicola Sturgeon's approval ratings are in freefall."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As the Permanent Secretary has already made clear, following an inquiry into the funding announcement, there is no evidence to suggest any breach of pre-election guidance.

“Our election guidance states that where there is any doubt about the application of the guidance, the matter should be referred to senior staff for consideration.

“No such upward referral took place on this occasion, which was an error of judgement. This was a lapse in the internal handling but not a breach of the rules.”