The heavily-pregnant girlfriend of missing Corrie McKeague has found the stress of not knowing about the RAF man’s whereabouts so difficult that she’s had to be hospitalised.

The news about 21-year-old April Oliver has emerged after Corrie’s mum, Nicola Urquhart, made the revelation online.

Answering questions from members of the public in the Find Corrie Facebook page, one woman said to Nicola: “My heart breaks for you.

“I am a mum of a 22-year-old daughter and I just can’t imagine what you and your family are going through.

“I hope April is doing well as can be in the last stages of pregnancy.”

Nicola responded: “Hopefully everyone who has had any doubt about the nonsense being told about Corrie knowing April was pregnant will have been able to work out that it’s physically impossible for April to have known she was pregnant at the time Corrie went missing as she would have had the baby by now.

“Sadly the stress has put the baby at risk and she was hospitalised requiring strong drugs to try to help baby. But she’s a fantastic mum already and managed to get herself and baby through it.”

Corrie, 23, a Royal Air Force Regiment gunner from Fife, went missing in the early hours of September 24, 2016 in the Bury St Edmunds area of Suffolk in England.

April had been in a relationship with the Scot for around five months when he disappeared.

She announced she was pregnant shortly after.

A bin lorry was seen on CCTV near Brentgovel Street in the town at around the time Corrie was last seen.

The vehicle then appeared to take a route which coincided with the movements of Corrie’s phone, sparking fears he somehow ended up in a bin that was then picked up by that lorry.

An area of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, where the load was deposited has been under intense scrutiny since February in a search lasting over ten weeks and costing Suffolk Police over £1 million.