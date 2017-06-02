PLANS to build more than 800 new homes on the outskirts of Newton Mearns have been given the go-ahead.

East Renfrewshire councillors have given their backing to the development at Maidenhill, which is being built by Cala Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

The builders say that the scheme will bring significant investment to the area, but the proposals have been criticised by locals who say it could crate flooding problems in the area.

The developers will provide land and funding to a new primary school, incorporating a nursery, along with sports and play facilities and a religious facility.

Maidenhill Primary, which is targeted to open in 2019, will offer 444 primary school places as well as 120 nursery places. The equivalent of 19 football pitches of land will also be remain as communal greenspace.

Managing Director of CALA Homes (West), Jim McIntyre, said: “We are excited to bring to life our vision for Maidenhill which has been carefully considered throughout this process. We are committed to creating a development that complements and becomes an extension to neighbouring communities whilst meeting the housing need in Newton Mearns at the same time.

“Our experience and track record combined will deliver a new neighbourhood that will see significant long term investment in the area with the ultimate aim of creating a desirable development that is made for families to live, grow and lay down roots.”

Director of Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, Willie Burns, added: “Residents will enjoy plenty of open green space and new schools, as well as existing local amenities and we look forward to works commencing. Our first on-site priority will be to build roads and the framework to enable delivery of the new school located at the heart of the development, which is targeted to open in two years’ time.

“We’re looking forward to getting started and becoming more involved in the local community as Maidenhill progresses.”