A gang of armed men has attacked a man with knives before he was deliberately hit by a car.
Police are treating the incident in Glasgow as attempted murder.
The 40-year-old victim was walking in Hillend Road, Lambhill, at about 10.25pm on Wednesday when a group of men armed with knives got out of a dark Volkswagen Golf and attacked him.
The injured man managed to reach nearby Eriboll Crescent when the same car was deliberately driven at him.
Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.
He is in a stable condition in hospital being treated for knife wounds.
Detective Inspector Phil Peacock said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing into this incident and at this time I would urge anyone who saw this vehicle in the local area, or who has any information on the men responsible, to come forward."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
