Ireland is on the cusp of electing its first gay premier after the ruling Fine Gael party revealed its new leader Leo Varadkar.

The 38-year-old son of an immigrant doctor was widely expected to succeed outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny, although his forecast coronation appeared wide of the mark.

Votes in an internal Fine Gael party contest between Mr Varadkar and 44-year-old father of three Simon Coveney showed his rival fared better than expected.

However, Mr Varadkar is now expected to be appointed Ireland's new leader if he gains the backing of the Dail, the Irish parliament, which sits again on June 13.