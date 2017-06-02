A song labelling Theresa May a “liar” has reached number four in the charts less than a week before Britain goes to the polls.

Despite not being aired on any mainstream radio stations, Captain Ska’s Liar Liar GE2017 has shot up the Official Singles Chart since its release last week.

Originally released in 2010 in response to the coalition government, the seven-piece band recorded a new version ahead of polling day next Thursday which includes samples from the Prime Minister’s speeches alongside the lyrics “she’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no no no”.

At one point the track was thought to be close to beating pop superstar Justin Bieber to the number one spot before finally landing at fourth behind the Canadian’s remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito, DJ Khaled’s I’m The One and Liam Payne’s Strip That Down.

The band said the song’s success “shows people are fed up with this government of the rich, for the rich”.

They added: “We’re overwhelmed with the support and our message is that people do have the power to change society if we act together.”

The BBC and several other radio stations have chosen not to play the track and Radio 1 confirmed it will not be played during the chart countdown as it may breach impartiality guidelines during the ongoing election campaign.

A protest demanding it be played has been organised for outside the BBC’s headquarters in central London on Friday afternoon.

Organisers are planning to “blast the song” in Portland Place and claimed the broadcaster had “been anything but impartial” during the election campaign.

just to confirm we'll be at the Radio 1 protest tomo. Come on down and make some noise! ps) 7th june gig tickets going v quickly. — Captain SKA (@CaptainSKA) June 1, 2017

All proceeds of the song sold before election day on June 8 will be donated to food banks around the country and campaign organisation The People’s Assembly Against Austerity, which supported the track.

Elsewhere in the charts, The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has returned to the top of the Official Albums Chart 50 years after it was first released.

The special 50th anniversary release, remastered and remixed by the son of the late Beatles producer Sir George Martin, claims the record for the longest span between an album first reaching number one and returning to the summit.