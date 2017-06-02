MATTHEW LINDSAY

Game of the season

There were six Old Firm games in the 2016/17 campaign as a result of Rangers returning to the top flight of Scottish football and every one made for compulsive viewing for differing reasons. Despite the unfortunate baggage that comes with the age-old fixture, it was good for the game in this country to have it back on a regular basis.

But the most memorable meeting between the Glasgow rivals this season came at Ibrox last month. Brendan Rodgers’s side thrashed Pedro Caixinha’s team by a record 5-1 margin. But they could have won by a lot more. It underlined Celtic’s dominance and highlighted just how far behind Rangers lag.

Low point

Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s season. The Highland club reaped what they sowed after appointing Richie Foran. It was asking far too much of the Irishman to keep them up in the Ladbrokes Premiership in his first job in management. Bringing in Billy McKay to provide goals and Maurice Malpas as a coach was unable to save them. Having punched above their weight for a very long time, will they be able to bounce back?

Most bonkers Scottish moment

Rangers making Pedro Caixinha manager. The Portuguese is driven, experienced and likeable. He has also signed well so far this season by bringing in Bruno Alves and Ryan Jack. But his appointment came right out of left field. Bringing in a coach who had previously worked in Qatar and Mexico was a huge gamble. It will either be an inspired decision or a catastrophic act of folly.

What do you want to see next season?

A top-class Scottish centre half who can represent the national team for years to come emerging.

STEWART FISHER

GAME OF THE SEASON

The Scottish Cup final - the highest quality domestic match I have seen for ages. It says it all that the invincible treble might not have happened if Jonny Hayes and Kenny McLean were on the same wavelength. But Celtic finished strongly and Tom Rogic's goal was the coup de grace. Celtic v Manchester City in the Champions League was also a cracker.

LOW POINT

Racist abuse towards Scott Sinclair during the 5-1 Old Firm match at Ibrox. There is no place for this kind of stuff in the Scottish game but at least it provoked a strong, unified reaction. The Mark Warburton era at Rangers all ended in a rather unedyfying manner while Scotland scraping a 1-1 home draw against Lithuania in October didn't exactly augur well for our hopes of Russia.

MOST BONKERS MOMENT

Jim Duffy issuing a statement to state categorically that he did not invite Neil Lennon to a "square go" and clarifying that he was "not 12 years old". Ryan Stevenson starting a match in goal for Raith Rovers. Joey Barton. Mini Raiola earning £41m from the Paul Pogba deal.

THOUGHTS FOR NEXT SEASON

Brendan Rodgers has thrown down the gauntlet - to both his own team and everybody else. Celtic, like the rest of the Scottish game, had been treading water for too long, which in world terms meant they were going backwards. There are the beginnings of a brave new world in Scottish football - even if I am watching developments in regard to Pedro Caixinha, Ian Cathro and Project Brave through cracks in my fingers.

GRAEME McGARRY

Game of the season

There’s been some belters, with Celtic’s 4-3 win over Motherwell the best league game of the season for the sheer topsy-turvy madness of it all.

The Scottish Cup final was also engrossing, but the 3-3 draw between Celtic and Manchester City shades it for me. City had come into the game with a flawless record under Pep Guardiola, but they were given a real scare by the Scottish champions. The atmosphere was incredible, and it felt as if this was the night that Scottish football was back in the big-time, and perhaps the night that you sensed Brendan Rodgers was building something special at Celtic.

Low point

Breaking my laptop on the day of the Celtic v Manchester City match, meaning I had to write using only one half of the screen. That wouldn’t have been so bad, but a pigeon then defecated on the functioning half of the screen prior to the match. Cleaning it off with empty biscuit packets was not a professional highlight.

Most bonkers Scottish moment

This could have been any number of things, with Scottish football having a particularly mental feel about it this season.

It has to go to Mark McGhee though for his perfectly-timed “get that to fu…” in the video from the main stand at Pittodrie. An instant viral hit, and a classic Scottish football image, were born.

What do you want to see next season?

More young Scottish players coming through in the Premiership. It has been heartening watching the afore-mentioned Tierney and Lindsay, as well as Chris Cadden at Motherwell and the likes of Adam Frizell and Greg Kiltie at Kilmarnock. Long may that continue.

NEIL CAMERON

Game of the season

The Celtic-Manchester City 3-3 game because I can’t remember a better atmosphere in a European night at Parkhead.

The night Hearts beat Rangers 4-0 at Tynecastle also sticks out because I think we all knew then that Mark Warburton was coming to the end of his time.

However, I can’t look past Hibs playing Morton at Easter Road and at the end of a nothing game, Neil Lennon and Jim Duffy, plus quite a lot of others, all decided to lose the plot. Yeah it was shameful, they should be embarrassed, through the book at them blah, blah, blah. It was great fun.

Low point

Watching Scotland. Nothing more need be said.

Although it would remiss not mention the Friday evening when myself and some colleagues shot the breeze over several glasses of red before, slightly tipsy, I made my way home for another drink.

As I settled in for a lovely evening the office called to say; “Mark Warburton has gone. We need you rewrite that 1200 words…”

Most bonkers Scottish moment

Ah, so many to choose from. Almost everything Rangers did was odd, while Rod Stewart being excited, yeah let’s go with excited, at the Scottish Cup draw was a sight to behold.

However, Ross McCormack not turning up for training at Aston Villa because the electric gates in his house wouldn’t open will perhaps never be topped.

What do you want to see next season?

Clubs keeping their best players would be a good start. Also, Scotland to have a chance at the World Cup, at least two of our teams making European group stages and some better refereeing.

And if Twitter could be shut down that would just lovely.

NICK RODGER

Game of the season

On the basis of the sheer absurdity of it all, Lincoln Red Imps 1 Celtic 0 in Brendan Rodgers’ first competitive game in charge will take some beating. The Scottish media just about ran out of words to describe the embarrassingly disastrous nature of the reversal, which was quite a feat given how well versed said media is in reporting on embarrassingly disastrous footballing events. Mouths frothed, knees jerked and teeth were gnashed as this shock on the Rock generated more red faces than a glass blowing convention.

Low point

The considerable potential for a Jack Ross, Ross Jack cock-up.

Most bonkers Scottish moment

Grant Hanley’s pitifully wayward effort against England was the most calamitous Scottish header since Mary Queen of Scots had her own bonce lopped off.

What do you want to see next season?

A bit more optimism. When it comes to Scottish football, withering negativity and rampant doom and gloom tends to be par for the course while constant, dewy-eyed ‘wha’s like us’ throwbacks and comparisons to triumphant times of yore simply add to the general sense of constant harrumphing. Yes, the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence but then my neighbour’s garden is an absolute disgrace. So let’s be more upbeat. It’s only a game, after all.

GRAEME MACPHERSON

Game of the season

We weren’t sure quite what to expect at the first Old Firm game of the season but it set the tone for how the rest of the campaign was to unfold for both clubs; Rangers underwhelming and disappointing, Celtic thoroughly dominant. And star was born in Moussa Dembele, too.

Low point

Being at the 3-0 defeat in Slovakia.

Most bonkers Scottish moment

Watching Jack Ross climb into the bijou Main Stand behind the dug-outs at St Mirren Park to take umbrage with a supporter who wasn’t entirely happy having just witnessed his relegation-threatened team lose 3-0 to Queen of the South. It actually became the turning point in St Mirren’s season. Jack got the new players he demanded after that humiliation and Saints went on to avoid the drop.

What do you want to see next season?

To have more than one team in Europe beyond July, for booze to be re-introduced at the football, and for Brendan Rodgers to address the Rangers AGM to a standing ovation.