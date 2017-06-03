A "BRIGHT star of the future" was lost in a horrific tram track-related accident in the centre of the Scottish capital.

Zhi Min Soh, 23, of Malaysia, died after allegedly being hit by a minibus in Edinburgh, was reportedly caught in tram tracks, before she was struck by then vehicle.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment but died a short time later.

Dr David Kluth, director of Undergraduate Medical Teaching at Edinburgh University, said: “Zhi Min was a talented, thoughtful student, who was well respected by her peers and always keen to help. She will be deeply missed by the Medical School community.”

“Our sympathies at this time are with her family and friends. We have all lost a bright star of the future.”

Officers are still investigating the circumstances of Soh’s death and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

It has prompted fresh calls for protective measures to be introduced to the Edinburgh tram line amid claims 141 cyclists are considering legal action after suffering injuries from falling on the tracks.

Campaigners have previously demanded the council adopt special rubber plugs – used in other tramways including in Germany – that allow cyclists to pass over the rail grooves safely but can be depressed by the weight of a passing tram.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh City Council earlier offered condolences to the family of the dead woman and said the authority had been "very saddened to hear of the tragic accident".

She added: “Since before the launch over three years ago we have carried out extensive awareness-raising activity both online and on-street, in partnership with other organisations, much of which has focused specifically on cyclists. As part of this, markings were added to the road at Haymarket to direct cyclists along the safest possible routes.

“Like many other European cities Edinburgh now incorporates both cyclists and trams and, as in these cities, cyclists are advised to take care when travelling near the tram tracks. The Council advises: 'Anyone cycling near to and around the tram tracks should take care while they get used to them, especially in wet weather conditions as the tracks will be slippery. It’s best to cross the tracks as close to a right angle as possible and to take extra care to avoid getting wheels caught in between the rail grooves.'”

The council said in response to questions about previous warnings: “The council and our partners take road safety extremely seriously and we constantly review the range of measures we have in place to ensure that the Capital’s roads are safe for all road users, including cyclists.”

Police Sergeant Fraser Wood of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Zhi Min’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.

“I would like to thank those who stopped in Princes Street to assist Zhi Min on Wednesday morning.

“A significant number of witnesses have come forward and we are continuing to speak to them as part of our ongoing inquiries. We will be in touch with all witnesses in due course.”