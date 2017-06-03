NICOLA Sturgeon has been told her government deserves just two out of ten on education.

The First Minister was criticised by a former maths teacher and a serving head teacher on BBC Scotland’s Ask The Leader programme last night.

The headteacher said: “Since you came into power, every single year there’s been cuts in budgets, cuts in staffing, cuts in every service that supports us in education.

“You can’t expect that children will make the same level of attainment if you don’t fund them.

“Class size is the main thing, but teachers and head teachers are not consulted enough.

“We’ve had ten years of this and in this ten years children have lost opportunities, and I think that’s been a really sad business.”

She also complained that, although heads were getting extra funds to close the attainment gap, they couldn’t spend it hiring teachers because of shortages.

A former maths teacher who worked in SNP-run Renfrewshire Council said the party shed teachers and increased S1 and S2 Maths and English classes from an average of 20 to 33.

She said children suffered as a result and gave the SNP “two out of ten”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m not going to argue with your experience. I’ve got to listen to that experience and my job is to respond to that and make sure that if there are things we’ve not got right, we get them right now.”

Scottish Labour election manager James Kelly said: “Yet again Nicola Sturgeon received an earful having been face to face with the Scottish public.

“In the first leaders' debate it was a nurse who exposed the SNP’s record. Tonight it was the turn of the teachers, who exposed the reality of ten years of SNP cuts to education budgets.

“It’s now clear that Nicola Sturgeon needs to drop her obsession with a divisive second independence referendum and get back to the day job of running our schools and hospitals.”