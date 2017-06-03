IF you are not from Glasgow you might think this is an unexploded bomb that is being removed.

But many older readers will immediately recognise it as “The Shell”, the hollowed out howitzer shell, used as a collecting point for charity, but also used by thousands as a meeting point in the centre of Central Station in Glasgow.

It had been manufactured at Beardmore’s in Glasgow and placed at the station in 1917. It has a bronze cross in the middle with a slot for money, and explains that cash raised will be used to buy gifts for patients at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

