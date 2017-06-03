Gadgirth House is a truly unique home which was once voted in the top 25 most beautiful homes in Scotland.

The bespoke family home of around 5400 sq ft is constructed with a green oak frame by award winning local tradesmen circa 2005. Since then the present owners have extensively refurbished the house via an opulent level of specification which includes bespoke oak internal cladding, beautiful tiling, a fabulous fully fitted designer kitchen, and luxurious bathrooms.

The accommodation comprises a flexible layout with the focal point of the house being a superb open plan bespoke designer kitchen/dining/sun room which overlooks the south facing gardens. This area has two sets of French doors onto the terrace and floor to ceiling glazed windows which greatly enhance the natural light.



There are five bedrooms in total. The master bedroom suite is located on the first floor and includes a dressing room as well as providing access to the gallery/library and a stunning en suite bathroom with spa bath and drench shower. The remaining four bedrooms all have en suite shower rooms all finished to a luxurious standard.



From the reception hall double doors provide secure access to the pool room. The pool room has a vaulted ceiling and a 10m x 5m heated swimming pool. There is also a sauna, shower/wash area, French doors to courtyard, floor to ceiling glazed windows and a gallery/viewing area. There is a separate gymnasium.

