Penny Lancaster shared a family snap of husband Rod Stewart and their two sons congratulating the 'whole Celtic family' on her Instagram account on Friday night.
In the picture, taken at Celtic Park, a smiling Rod, sporting a Celtic Park t-shirt, is flanked by his two youngest children Alastair aged 11 and 6-year-old Aiden, both wearing official Hoops tops.
Penny, 45, captioned the post: "The Invincibles! congratulations to the whole Celtic Family, from the Stewart bhoys."
Loading article content
Loading
The Invincibles! congratulations to the whole Celtic Family, from the Stewart bhoys
Last week, the 72-year-old's daughter Ruby warmed up the stage for her rocker dad as part of county-rock duo, The Sisterhood, at the Lisbon Lions 50th anniversary gig at the Hydro.
Life-long Hoops fan Ruby, 29, who is the daughter of model Kelly Emberg, was also given a tour of Parkhead with her bandmate, Nashivilled singer-songwrite, Alyssa Bonagura.
Alyssa Banagura (left) and Ruby Stewart, daughter of Rod Stewart, pictured at a photocall for their band Sisterhood
Celtic claimed victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final last Saturday to clinch not only a Treble, but a clean sweep that came without one domestic defeat.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.