Penny Lancaster shared a family snap of husband Rod Stewart and their two sons congratulating the 'whole Celtic family' on her Instagram account on Friday night. 

In the picture, taken at Celtic Park, a smiling Rod, sporting a Celtic Park t-shirt, is flanked by his two youngest children Alastair aged 11 and 6-year-old Aiden, both wearing official Hoops tops.

Penny, 45, captioned the post: "The Invincibles! congratulations to the whole Celtic Family, from the Stewart bhoys."

The Invincibles! congratulations to the whole Celtic Family, from the Stewart bhoys

Last week, the 72-year-old's daughter Ruby warmed up the stage for her rocker dad as part of county-rock duo, The Sisterhood, at the Lisbon Lions 50th anniversary gig at the Hydro. 

Life-long Hoops fan Ruby, 29, who is the daughter of model Kelly Emberg, was also given a tour of Parkhead with her bandmate, Nashivilled singer-songwrite, Alyssa Bonagura.

Alyssa Banagura (left) and Ruby Stewart, daughter of Rod Stewart, pictured at a photocall for their band Sisterhood

Celtic claimed victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final last Saturday to clinch not only a Treble, but a clean sweep that came without one domestic defeat.