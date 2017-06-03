Five police officers have been taken to hospital after coming into contact with asbestos while carrying out a routine search warrant.

They came into contact with the potentially deadly material during the search at the Blaikies Quay area of Aberdeen harbour at 8.50pm on Friday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene to provide specialist assistance and the officers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further assessment.

Loading article content

The property where the material was found has been secured and no other police or members of the public have been affected.

Police Scotland said there was "no wider threat to the local community" and the public was thanked for its patience while emergency services dealt with the incident.