Police investigating the Manchester bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was arrested on Friday night in Rusholme on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act.

He is the 17th person to be arrested in connection with the May 22 attack at the Manchester Arena.

Six people have since been released without charge.

Eleven men, aged between 18 and 44, are now in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack.

The arrest came after officers seized a car which they said could provide a "significant development" in the investigation.

Residents near Devell House in Rusholme were evacuated and the Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team was called out on Friday after the white Nissan Micra was discovered.

A 100m cordon was set up in the area near Banff Road, where police say suicide bomber Salman Abedi had visited in the days leading up to the attack.

CCTV images have been released showing Abedi hauling a blue suitcase in the days leading up to the bombing.

US pop star Ariana Grande visited young fans injured in the suicide bombing on Friday night.

The singer shared a picture of herself and a youngster in her hospital bed with her 107 million Instagram followers, captioned simply with a heart.

Other pictures from her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital show her hugging youngsters on the ward, with one father left in tears by the visit.

It comes ahead of Grande's all-star benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after the bombing at her gig in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook.

He wrote: "This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. when your daughter asks after her 2nd operation is ariana ok?

"So happy she came i could burst! Never seen jaden so happy! even cried again myself."

The singer was also photographed with nurses at the hospital and dozens of other patients including 14-year-old Evie Mills, who was visited by the Queen in the same hospital days after the attack.

Tasha Hough shared two more photos of Jaden, adding: "I think she's a little star struck. No1 deserves this more than her. That smile! And what a lovely girl Ariana Grande is."

Grande arrived back in the UK on Friday morning ahead of the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday.

Musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus will join her for the event, which is raising funds for victims and their families.

The Duke of Cambridge also visited Manchester on Friday and met police officers and volunteers before paying a visit to Manchester Royal Infirmary to meet some of those injured in the attack.