Police could investigate some of the 10,000 people who applied for free tickets to the One Love Manchester gig despite not being at Ariana Grande's targeted concert.
Ticketmaster set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Manchester Arena concert, but more than 25,000 people applied to this weekend's event being held to raise funds for the 22 victims of the terror attack.
Now a chief superintendent at Greater Manchester Police has said it is working with the promoter to see what action could be brought against those who made "unscrupulous applications", the Daily Mirror said.
Loading article content
Speaking to the paper on the possible probe, Stuart Ellison said: "That is a matter we are exploring with the promoter. These lines are being worked through with the promoter."
The paper added it was unclear what offence had been committed by those making false claims for tickets.
When asked about the likelihood of prosecutions, the officer said: "Without going into each one on merit, I can't answer that."
The £40 tickets to Sunday's charity show at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground were snapped up in less than 20 minutes when they went on sale earlier this week.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.