The British husband of an estate agent who went missing as they sailed his catamaran at sea has been accused of killing the woman by her sister, according to police records.
New mother Isabella Hellmann, 41, disappeared during a sailing trip off the coast of Cuba with Lewis Bennett, who was rescued from a life raft after sending an SOS call.
Mr Bennett, a 40-year-old British-Australian dual citizen, is being treated as a "person of knowledge" in a joint investigation by US coastguards and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Loading article content
It emerged on Friday that Mr Bennett was heckled by Ms Hellmann's family as he collected items from his in-laws' home with their nine-month-old baby.
Sister-in-law Elizabeth Rodriguez, 43, then made the allegation in front of an officer after Mr Bennett called police during the row.
"Elizabeth repeatedly stated that Lewis killed her sister," according to the report by the Boca Raton Police Department officer.
"I was unsure initially what she was talking about, but was told by Dayana (Rodriguez) that her sister was the one missing while at sea with Lewis."
The Palm Beach Post has reported that the newlyweds' home in Delray Beach, Florida, has been sealed by FBI tape stating "evidence".
Mr Bennett told coastguards that they were sailing on his 37-foot boat, Surf Into Summer, when it was struck by an "unknown object" in the Florida Straits at around 1.30am on May 15.
He said he had not seen his wife, an estate agent with Signature Real Estate Companies, since 8pm the previous evening, according to coastguards.
The search for Ms Hellmann was called off three days later.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.