Hundreds of pro-independence demonstrators have taken to the streets of Glasgow for the city's biggest rally.
Marchers set off from Kelvingrove Park at 11am this morning and have taken over the streets of Glasgow in a three-mile procession.
March for #independence in #Glasgow https://t.co/vy545JwTfG @banner_all #Scotland pic.twitter.com/ZpcRB4aFGe
Chants of 'freedom' have been ringing the streets as the rally stopped traffic in Glasgow's city centre.
Heading down High St#indymarch pic.twitter.com/Xcp0vWgchI— YES (@YESthatcherDead) June 3, 2017
#Glasgow march for #Independence pic.twitter.com/KiyZvAc9rc— Tommo (@ComeOanTheWell) June 3, 2017
More than 10,000 people said they would attend the march on Facebook, just five days before the General Election.
The last referendum on whether Scotland should break away from the other three home nations in 2014 saw 55.30% vote to stay while 44.70% voted ‘Yes’.
Then, when it came to the EU referendum in 2016, while the UK as a whole opted to leave the union by 52% to 48%, Scotland, on the other hand, overwhelmingly voted to stay by 62% to just 38%.
