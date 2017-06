Holidaymakers motoring around Europe this summer are facing steep price hikes, but some destinations will still offer fuel for less than £1 per litre, research has found.

Post Office Travel Money said drivers would still find unleaded petrol for under £1 per litre in Andorra and Austria, while in Spain and Luxembourg, diesel could be bought for under £1 per litre.

For the sixth year running in its Motoring on the Continent Report, the cheapest fuel was found in Andorra, situated near France and Spain. Unleaded petrol there could be bought for 95p a litre, while diesel there cost 81p a litre, the research found.

