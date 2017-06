A United Nations agency said it has "serious concern" about coral bleaching on Australia's Great Barrier Reef as it urged the government to work faster to improve water quality in the region.

Unesco said in a draft report to the World Heritage Committee released in Paris on the state of conservation of World Heritage-listed properties that "climate change remains the most significant overall threat to the future" of the 1,400-mile coral expanse.

"It is recommended that the committee express its serious concern at the coral bleaching and mortality that occurred" over the previous two south hemisphere summers, the report said.

