Legions of fans are expected to line the streets of Macon, Georgia, as music legend Gregg Allman is carried to his final resting place in the same cemetery where he and his band members used to hang out and write songs amid the tombstones.

The Saturday service is private, with only about 100 mourners expected at a small chapel.

Among them will be former US president Jimmy Carter. Mr Carter says The Allman Brothers Band helped his 1976 presidential campaign by drawing large crowds at campaign events.

Police were closing streets to accommodate a crush of fans expected to watch Allman's coffin being taken from the chapel to Rose Hill Cemetery, where he will be buried near his late brother, guitarist Duane Allman.

Their band began its rise to fame in the central Georgia city 90 miles south of Atlanta about five decades ago, and used to write songs while hanging out in the cemetery, Alan Paul wrote in One Way Out: The Inside History Of The Allman Brothers Band.

"He's somebody who has been in my life first as an artist and later as a real person since I was about eight years old, and so it's shocking to think of the world without him," said Paul, 50, who interviewed Allman many times for his book.

Allman, who blazed a trail for many southern rock groups, died on May 27 at the age of 69 at his home near Savannah, Georgia, said Michael Lehman, the rock star's manager. He said he had liver cancer.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Allman was raised in Florida by a single mother. Allman idolised his older brother, Duane, eventually joining a series of bands with him.

Together they formed the heart of The Allman Brothers Band before Duane died in a motorcycle crash in 1971, just as they were reaching stardom.

In his 2012 memoir, My Cross to Bear, Gregg Allman said he finally felt "brand new" at 50 after years of overindulging in women, drugs and alcohol.

But hepatitis C ruined his liver, and after receiving a transplant, it was music that helped him recover.

Allman felt that being on the road playing music for his fans was "essential medicine for his soul", according to a statement from the Big House, the Macon museum dedicated to the band.

Lehman said he spoke with Allman the night before he died.

"He said the last few days he was just, you know, tired," Lehman said.

The night before he died, Allman was able to listen to some of the tracks being produced for his final record, Southern Blood, Lehman said.

The album is scheduled to be released in the autumn.

"He was looking forward to sharing it with the world and that dream is going to be realised," Lehman said.

"I told him that his legacy is going to be protected, and the gift that he gave to the music world will continue to live on forever."